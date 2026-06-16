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Celtic are looking to land Borussia Dortmund’s young winger Cole Campbell and talks are under way between the two clubs for the American.

Last month, the Glasgow giants defeated Hearts to clinch the Scottish Premiership on the final day of the campaign.

It marked a remarkable recovery for Celtic given it was a season of managerial change and turbulence.

Veteran Martin O’Neill is going to take the project forward after signing a new one-year deal and the tactician wants to strengthen multiple positions in the ongoing window.

Beefing up the frontline with attackers is high on their agenda, as FC Aarau striker Elias Filet is one of their top targets, but Celtic are facing competition.

Scottish forward Kieron Bowie, who only left Hibernian in the winter window for Italian side Hellas Verona, is on their wish list, and they have made preliminary enquiries for the 23-year-old.

The Glasgow giants are also keeping their eyes on the winger market as well, as they want to bring in a right-winger.

Club Years FH 2021-2022 Breidablik 2022 Borussia Dortmund 2024- Hoffenheim (loan) 2025-2026 Cole Campbell’s career history

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Bhoys are trying to land Campbell from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

It has been suggested that the 20-year-old American is open to making a move away from the German outfit, and Dortmund are in talks with Celtic about a potential move.

The Houston, Texas-born attacking talent started at Atlanta United before moving to Iceland, where he played at FH and Breidablik.

The 20-year-old right winger joined Die Schwarzgelben back in 2022 and featured regularly in their youth teams over the years.

Campbell was loaned out to Hoffenheim in the winter window, but he featured in only five league games, clocking only 74 minutes under his belt.

They had an option to buy him, but he made little to no impact at Die Kraichgauer, and he is now returning from his underwhelming loan spell.

The USA Under-23 international now looks to have his eyes on a move away, with the chances of playing time at Dortmund appearing slim.

It is unclear just how much Celtic will have to pay for Campbell.