Julian Finney/Getty Images

Italy legend Dino Zoff believes that Guglielmo Vicario has grown during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and is a complete goalkeeper.

Vicario has been heavily linked with an exit from Tottenham this summer following a series of underwhelming performances between the sticks.

Inter Milan worked on a deal to sign Vicario this summer and even agreed a draft contract with the goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri then cooled their interest however over worries about the cost of a deal to sign the Tottenham man.

Juventus have since emerged as suitors as they search for a new goalkeeper, though they too have financial concerns over the deal and are increasingly focusing on Emi Martinez as their first choice.

Zoff though is a fan of Vicario and believes that he has become a better goalkeeper for his spell in England, with a completeness about his game.

The Italy legend told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “I like him: he’s a complete goalkeeper, and I think his experience in England has helped him grow a lot.”

Goalkeeper Club Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Alisson Liverpool Emi Martinez Aston Villa Alex Meret Napoli Juventus goalkeeper targets

If Martinez does move to Juventus that would also find favour with Zoff, who admits that the idea of the Argentine between the sticks is something that excites him.

“At Juve, results count, and the players are free to do what they want on the pitch, as long as they contribute to the cause.

“It doesn’t matter if a goalkeeper is eccentric or shy: as long as he knows how to save as God commands.

“And the Argentine has shown he can do it in the Premier League as well as with the national team. It excites me.”

If Juventus do not go for Vicario then the jury is out on where the goalkeeper will end up.

Tottenham are willing to let the goalkeeper leave this summer, with it suggested that Roberto De Zerbi wants a shot-stopper with ‘different skills’ to Vicario.

The Italian missed a chunk of time through injury near the end of the season and it was Antonin Kinsky who lined up between the sticks for Tottenham’s vital games in the battle against relegation.

For Vicario, playing on a regular basis will be crucial to keep his international career with Italy on track.