Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘willing to reach’ over £100m for Sandro Tonali after they agreed a fee for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, with the ‘great rapport’ between Roberto De Zerbi and the midfielder giving Spurs ‘priority’.

Spurs only narrowly avoided a disastrous relegation out of the Premier League last season and under new boss De Zerbi they want to reestablish themselves as a top side next term.

Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi have agreed moves and, followed by Van Hecke, a significant strengthening of the Tottenham backline is under way.

De Zerbi also has plans to remodel the team further up the pitch and he is driving an ambitious chase of Newcastle United midfielder Tonali.

With Van Hecke effectively wrapped up, Tottenham are free to turn their full attention to Tonali and that appears to be what they are planning to do.

They have cash to spend and are ready to reach the over £100m that Newcastle United will want in order to do business for Tonali, who would be viewed as a statement signing for the De Zerbi era.

Spurs also have a big advantage in that Tonali has a superb relationship with De Zerbi and is ready to give the north London side priority.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla wrote on X: “Tottenham willing to reach the three-figure sum (over 100 million) demanded by Newcastle for Sandro Tonali.

“Morning projection confirmed: the great rapport between the midfielder and the coach (direct line) gives priority to Spurs. For now, without involving other clubs.

“Now it’s about satisfying Newcastle to try to play ahead of the game.”

Tonali is rated by a host of Premier League big wigs and Tottenham could yet have to fight their way to his signature.

Newcastle are also likely to drive a hard bargain, with the Magpies showing that in talks to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, a deal which eventually netted the club £125m.

They may not be able to match that number by selling Tonali, but bringing in over £100m from the midfielder’s exit could well be seen as good business.

Newcastle are backing Eddie Howe to rebuild over the summer following a disappointing campaign last term and Tonali following Anthony Gordon out of the door would bring an injection of huge cash at St James’ Park.

Fans though will be eager for it to be used wisely, after the Isak fee was splashed on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, with neither player able to get into Howe’s preferred starting lineup towards the end of the season.