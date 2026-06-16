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Frosinone winger Fares Ghedjemis could have moved beyond Celtic’s reach, as the Italian club are now asking for €15m and ‘very significant offers have arrived’ from clubs in top leagues.

The Scottish giants are aiming to win a sixth Scottish Premiership title in a row next season and Martin O’Neill will know the need to strengthen.

Celtic’s recruitment team flopped badly when adding attackers in the January transfer window and are under pressure not to make the same mistakes again.

O’Neill wants to bring in a number 9 and a right winger and Celtic have been linked with multiple targets across Europe.

Ex-Hibernian hitman Kieron Bowie is on their radar, and they have been namechecked as suitors for Elche forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old right winger Cole Campbell has become a concrete target and Celtic are negotiating with the Bundesliga club to reach a potential deal.

However, Algerian right winger Ghedjemis has been on Celtic’s radar for several months and they tried to sign him in the winter window; however, their offer was not enough.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Last month, it was suggested that the Bhoys still hold their interest in the 23-year-old right-winger, who will be playing in the ongoing World Cup.

Ghedjemis scored 15 goals in 37 Serie B games for Frosinone, who got promoted to the Italian top-flight, and interest in him is growing.

According to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, ‘very significant offers have arrived’ from France, the Premier League and the MLS, while Italian Serie A pair Bologna and Fiorentina are keen.

It has been suggested that the newly promoted Italian side are asking for a sizeable €15m for the Algerian.

Interest from top leagues and a big asking price could well now mean Celtic are firmly out of the picture for Ghedjemis.

Whether the Bhoys live to regret not having pushed harder and offered more to sign him remains to be seen.

The France-born attacking talent arrived in Italy two years ago and attracted attention with his lethal nature in front of goal.

However, if Ghedjemis manages to experience a decent World Cup with Algeria, it will only see his asking price go up.