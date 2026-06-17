Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea believe that Jimmy-Jay Morgan will do well in the Championship, with that being the reason that they have insisted on a ‘sizeable sell-on’ clause in their agreement with West Brom, according to the Standard.

The Baggies are swinging into action in the transfer market to back James Morrison, who was handed the job on a permanent basis following his superb interim spell last season.

West Brom have just snapped up striker Barney Stewart from Scottish Premiership outfit Falkirk and now want Morgan in through the door to join him.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A fee has been agreed with Chelsea for the 20-year-old which will see West Brom pay over £4m, while they have also agreed to a big sell-on clause.

Chelsea are convinced that Morgan will shine in the Championship, which would massively boost his value and that is why they have insisted on the sell-on clause being included.

The Blues loaned the striker out to Peterborough United last term and he found the back of the net on 14 occasions for the London Road outfit.

Morgan has not played for Chelsea’s senior team and is set to depart without a Blues debut to his name.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It is unclear if Chelsea have included any form of buy-back clause in the deal with the Baggies, which they might use to bring Morgan back in the future if his development really takes off.

West Brom will now be looking to get the deal over the line as quickly as possible to guard against hijack attempts.

Morgan will be relishing the opportunity to test himself at Championship level under the watchful eye of Morrison in the new campaign.

West Brom will be expecting the now permanent boss to put them in the promotion conversation next season, where they regularly were before a recent decline.

The Baggies will have all eyes on the release of the Championship fixture list on 25th June, with Morrison understanding the value of a strong start.

Where Morrison sees Morgan slotting in remains to be seen, but the attacker knows where the back of the net is and will want a chance to come up against his former club Southampton, where he developed through the youth ranks.