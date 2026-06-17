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Birmingham City striker Marvin Ducksch admits that he has held talks with a number of sides, but played down thoughts a move could be close.

Ducksch arrived at St. Andrew’s from German outfit Werder Bremen in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a three-year deal as part of an ambitious summer of recruitment for Blues.

This term, the 32-year-old featured 33 times in the Championship, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in the process, finishing the season as the joint top-scorer for Blues.

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Birmingham ultimately failed to gain promotion to the Premier League and Ducksch ‘wants to leave’ after just one season in England.

Failing to get promoted has activated a €1m release clause in the striker’s contract and several sides have been linked with a swoop.

Ducksch admits that talks have been held with several sides, including Bundesliga teams.

However, the Birmingham striker hinted that there is no likelihood of a quick move, with matters still at an early stage.

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Ducksch was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers: “I’m definitely in talks with several clubs, including some in the Bundesliga.

“But it’s still relatively early.”

A return to Germany seems to be the most likely outcome for Ducksch and 2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin are still keen on the 32-year-old forward.

Ducksch did receive criticism in the recent campaign as an ex-EFL star claimed that he had been ‘a bit of a passenger away from home’, with the striker struggling to find the back of the net on the road.

The summer could bring a lot of changes at St. Andrew’s, and Ducksch might not be the only player to leave, as AC Milan are ‘in talks’ to sign winger Aurelien Guernier.

Ducksch still has two years remaining on his contract, but with a release clause of €1m and several clubs showing interest in the German forward, a move away from Blues appears to be the most likely outcome in the summer.

Birmingham will want to know what is happening as soon as possible in order that they can plan for his replacement.