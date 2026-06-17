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Sandro Tonali’s ‘availability is total’ to Tottenham Hotspur, with the Italian ready to leave Newcastle United for N17.

The Lilywhites went through a difficult campaign, avoiding relegation to the Championship on the final matchday and finishing just two points above the drop zone.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi guided Spurs to Premier League security, and following the end of the season, the club have been very active in the transfer market to back the Italian boss.

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Spurs have already added quality players to their back line with the signing of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi, while also extending the contract of experienced campaigner Ben Davies.

Now, Spurs are looking to bolster their midfield and head coach De Zerbi wants Tonali to be his ‘new star’ in the middle of the park.

Losing Tonali would be a blow for Newcastle, but the midfielder may already have his mind made up due to a good relationship with De Zerbi.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Tonali’s ‘availability is total’ when it comes to the project at Tottenham.

Spurs are now preparing to push hard to bring Tonali to north London, with the midfielder also interesting other clubs.

Club Years Brescia 2017-2021 AC Milan (loan) 2020-2021 AC Milan 2021-2023 Newcastle United 2023- Sandro Tonali’s career history

Newcastle will want to drive a hard bargain when it comes to selling Tonali and the Magpies have shown with bringing in £125m from Alexander Isak’s sale that they can have lofty valuations of their players.

Tonali arrived at Newcastle United from AC Milan in the summer of 2023 for roughly £60m and put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

He saw the start of his Newcastle time mired by a ban for betting rule breaches, but bounced back to become a key man in midfield.

Newcastle endured a difficult season, getting knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16, finishing 12th in the Premier League, and missing out on European football.

They have already seen Anthony Gordon move on, to Barcelona.

Spurs are not the only Premier League club keen to sign Tonali, as back in February, the Italy international’s agents spoke to Arsenal over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be able to add Tonali to the list of new signings the club have already made this month, or if the 26-year-old midfielder will stay put at Newcastle.