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Danny Rohl has revealed what ‘attracted’ him to Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, after he sealed his exit from Rangers.

Rohl arrived at Rangers in October 2025 to replace Russell Martin, but after just eight months, he has left the club by mutual consent following a late-season collapse that left the team finishing third in the Scottish Premiership.

This term, the German manager took charge of 40 games in all competitions, winning 22, drawing seven, and losing eleven, with Gers ending the season trophyless.

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Rohl leaving Rangers for a club in Austria has come as a surprise to some, but the German has lifted the lid on why he wanted to become the new Salzburg boss.

He previously worked as an analyst for RB Leipzig and feels the values and approach at their sister club Salzburg are what he wants.

Rohl said on FC Red Bull Salzburg’s official website: “I’m incredibly excited about my new role at FC Red Bull Salzburg.

“I’m already familiar with the club from my previous coaching experience and know what opportunities exist here, the quality within the club, and the ambitious aims they pursue.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“That’s precisely what attracted me.

“Salzburg stands for courageous, intense, and attacking football – a style of football I strongly identify with and which also aligns with my own vision of the game.

“Together, we want to develop a team that plays with energy, determination and with a clear style of play.”

Rangers are expected to appoint Derek McInnes as their new boss, but Gers fans will no doubt keep an eye on how Rohl’s managerial career develops.

It has also been suggested that the next step for Rohl could be to manage German outfit RB Leipzig, if he can make his mark with Salzburg in the coming seasons.

With Rohl having been on a lengthy contract at Rangers, the Gers have managed to pocket a compensation fee of €2m from Salzburg.

Rohl has also taken his trusted assistants with him from Ibrox and today they took training as Salzburg’s players not at the World Cup reported for pre-season training.