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Stoke City are closing in on a deal for Sheffield United loanee Djibril Soumare, with the midfielder ‘expected to’ travel to England in the ‘next few hours’.

The Senegal international came through the ranks at Portuguese outfit Braga and previously spent time on loan at CD Nacional as part of his development.

Soumare arrived at Bramall Lane last summer on a season-long loan deal that included an option for Sheffield United to buy.

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The defensive midfielder accumulated 1,208 minutes across all competitions, making 27 appearances for the Blades during the campaign.

The 23-year-old’s agreement contained an option that could become an obligation under certain conditions, though that does not appear to have been triggered.

Braga still have the midfielder under contract for another year, but a return to Portugal may not be on the cards after a fresh route emerged for him.

According to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa Pinto, Soumare is set to remain in the Championship by joining Stoke City.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

This time the move would be on a permanent basis rather than another temporary switch, in a deal worth between €4m and €5m.

Soumare is ‘expected to travel’ to England within the ‘next few hours’, suggesting the switch is now imminent.

The Potters also have another midfielder on their radar in Aboubacar Barry, with his future increasingly likely to lie away from Austria Vienna amid interest from Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg have just appointed Danny Rohl as their new boss.

Mark Robins’ Stoke City side struggled for consistency during the second half of recent season and will hope additions such as Soumare can help improve their fortunes.

The Senegalese is capable of playing in a more advanced role in addition to defensive midfield, adding valuable versatility.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United could also face another departure this summer, with Gustavo Hamer having attracted interest from Turkey last month.