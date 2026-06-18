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Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova is one of four options for Everton, as the Toffees’ search for a right-back continues.

Everton had a decent Premier League campaign, finishing comfortably in the mid-table under manager David Moyes, and narrowly missed out on European football.

Moyes and Everton have now turned their attention to the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad for next season and addressing the right-back situation is a key concern, only further highlighted by the loss of Seamus Coleman.

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Everton have had to play players out of position in the right-back role, with James Garner getting stints in the position and Jake O’Brien regularly moved out of his preferred centre-back spot.

The hunt is now stepping up and Everton have four names on the list.

One of the names on Everton’s wishlist is Atalanta defender Bellanova, and in recent weeks the Toffees ‘have asked’ about the availability of the right-sided wing-back.

Bellanova continues to be an option for Everton, but he is one of four ‘names under review’, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from West Ham United and Strasbourg defender Guela Doue, are also on the list.

Right-back Current club Djed Spence Tottenham Hotspur Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham United Raoul Bellanova Atalanta Guela Doue Strasbourg Everton’s right-back targets

Bellanova arrived at Atalanta from Torino in the summer of 2024 and signed a five-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

The 26-year-old made 36 appearances in all competitions and contributed two goals, despite missing several matches due to a hamstring injury.

The Italy international is not the only player in Serie A that Everton have been monitoring, as the Toffees have also been namechecked for Bologna right-back Emil Holm.

Whether Holm is still an option is unclear, but the Swede is expected to move this summer.

Everton conceded 50 goals in the recent Premier League campaign and will want to add depth to their backline, and they have been keen on Portuguese centre-back Diogo Leite, who would come in as a free agent.

Moyes will be keen to get business done as soon as possible as he looks ahead to a full pre-season t prepare Everton for next term.