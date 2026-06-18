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Newcastle United have been named as the ‘greatest threat’ to Fiorentina’s hopes of keeping hold of striker Moise Kean this summer.

The 26-year-old was the subject of an enquiry from Nottingham Forest in 2023, when on the books at Juventus, before eventually making the move to Tuscany a year later.

Kean enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with La Viola, scoring 19 Serie A goals and finishing as the division’s second-highest scorer.

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That form significantly boosted his stock and put him on Manchester United’s radar.

Last season proved more difficult for both player and club as Fiorentina spent part of the campaign battling near the wrong end of the table.

Despite that, the Italian still managed nine goals in 33 appearances and finished as the club’s second-leading scorer.

Kean was recently linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, though former Italy international Emiliano Viviano cast doubt on whether Spurs are genuinely pursuing him.

Striker Last club Yoane Wissa Brentford Nick Woltemade Stuttgart William Osula Sheffield United Newcastle United’s striker options

Newcastle sold Alexander Isak last summer and have not managed to replace him, with neither Yoane Wissa or Nick Woltemade having the desired impact.

The Magpies first developed an interest in the striker back in March and their admiration for Kean appears unchanged.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportmediaset (via Firenze Viola), the ‘greatest threat’ to Fiorentina’s hopes of keeping Kean ‘comes from’ Newcastle, with the Magpies capable of launching a ‘decisive attack’ for the striker.

Whether Newcastle choose to make such a move remains to be seen, though the Italian still has three years left on his contract and La Viola would be in a strong position to command a sizeable fee.

Eddie Howe though will want more firepower and taking William Osula into next season as first choice striker is likely to be risky.

There have also been indications that the Serie A outfit have already ‘identified’ a potential replacement for the forward, something that could suggest they are preparing for possible interest.

Newcastle already have three number nines at their disposal, but uncertainty surrounding Woltemade has sparked discussion after enquiries arrived for him last month, despite neither the player nor the club seeking a parting of ways.

While one Italian could arrive at St James’ Park, another may head for the exit door, with Spurs actively chasing Sandro Tonali and willing to spend up to £100m on the midfielder.

Should Fiorentina decide to cash in on Kean, the funds generated could aid their efforts to retain Tottenham loan winger Manor Solomon, with the club currently exploring the possibility of securing the winger for a lower fee.