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Nottingham Forest transfer target Davide Frattesi is looking for guarantees over a central role at whichever side he chooses to join this summer.

The 26-year-old Italy international has found his opportunities limited at the San Siro, where he is on the books at Inter Milan, mostly managing minutes off the bench.

In the recently concluded domestic season, Frattesi managed 22 appearances in Serie A, with another seven in the Champions League and three Coppa Italia outings.

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Inter Milan are likely to sell Frattesi this summer if the offer on the table is right and the midfielder is someone who has been interesting Nottingham Forest.

They made contact with Inter Milan about a deal in the January transfer window, but Frattesi did not move mid-season.

Forest’s interest has not gone away and has even been heightened due to the very real possibility they could lose Elliot Anderson this summer.

It emerged recently that, amid the Anderson speculation, Nottingham Forest ‘intend to speed up’ their push to land Frattesi.

Midfield option Ibrahim Sangare Elliot Anderson Nicolas Dominguez Ryan Yates James McAtee Nottingham Forest’s midfield options

Juventus are also in the mix, with their boss Luciano Spalletti holding high regard for the player.

What Frattesi is looking for from his next club has now emerged, with the midfielder wanting to be given a central role at his next club.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Tutto Juve), Frattesi is seeking ‘greater technical guarantees and a more central role’ in the project at his new club.

Nottingham Forest will have to convince the Inter Milan midfielder that he will play a key role under Vitor Pereira at the City Ground.

Frattesi is just one of a number of players Nottingham Forest are actively chasing at the moment, with keen interest from the Tricky Trees in Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Belgian midfielder Arne Engels is also still wanted by Nottingham Forest, while Crystal Palace are keen.

They are also amongst a host of clubs who are firm fans of Bologna attacker Santiago Castro.