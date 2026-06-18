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Jurgen Klopp-linked RB Leipzig are big admirers of Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, but after looking into a deal it ‘quickly became clear’ that signing him is ‘currently not doable’.

The London-born attacking talent began his youth career with Chelsea, where he spent eight years developing in the Stamford Bridge youth ranks.

Liverpool were able to tempt the English winger in 2024 and he has quickly forced his way into the first team.

Ngumoah does not turn 18 until 29th August, but he featured in 29 senior games for Liverpool last season, making off-the-bench cameos for the Anfield club.

Ex-Liverpool star Martin Kelly said that he sees similarities with ex-Reds winger Raheem Sterling.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich showed interest in signing Ngumoah earlier this summer, but a move to the Allianz Arena is off the table.

According to German journalist Philipp Hinze, another German club in the shape of RB Leipzig were also very keen, but they quickly realised that a deal for the teenager was not feasible.

Level First cap England U15s 2023 England U16s 2023 England U17s 2024 England U19s 2025 England 2026 Rio Ngumoah for England

Former Reds boss Klopp, who is Red Bull’s global sports director, could have played a role in that interest, but unless an ‘unforeseen’ opportunity comes, a deal is not realistic.

Ngumoha’s current contract runs until the summer of 2028 at Anfield and he could become a key player under Andoni Iraola next season.

RB Leipzig have some top wing talents in their squad, such as Antonio Nusa, Suleman Sani, Tidiam Gomis and Johan Bakayoko, alongside the 19-year-old Ivorian star Yan Diomande.

The Ivorian winger is on Liverpool’s radar as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, but the teenage attacker will cost a huge fee.

Liverpool, though, are snapping up Victor Munoz from Newcastle United’s clutches, and the 22-year-old is very highly rated.

However, regardless of new and potential new players, Ngumoha is expected to be a key figure in the wide areas and the Reds are expected to not entertain any offers for the young Englishman.

England manager Thomas Tuchel also rates the 17-year-old highly, and he included him in the Three Lions’ pre-World Cup friendlies to train with the senior team.