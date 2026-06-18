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Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is ready to ‘try to understand the possibilities’ when it comes to signing Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Vicario has been the subject of interest from Italy with multiple heavy hitters having explored the possibility of bringing in the Spurs shot-stopper this summer.

Inter Milan were first off the blocks, dispatching sporting director Piero Ausilio to London to explore a potential move to bring Vicario to Italy.

The move however became ‘frozen’, despite the existence of a ‘draft agreement’ over personal terms for Vicario, with former Inter goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca declaring that he ‘wouldn’t take him’ in any case.

With Inter Milan having dropped their plan to sign him, the Italian international appeared on Juventus’ radar, as Vicario himself hoped ‘for a call’ from the Bianconeri.

Emi Martinez has continued to remain Juventus’ preferred goalkeeping target for now, though concerns over the costs of a deal could yet benefit Vicario.

Another Serie A side credited with an interest in Vicario have been Napoli, with Gli Azzurri said to have been ‘heavily monitoring’ his situation.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Radio Marte (via AreaNapoli.it), Napoli’s Manna is now ready to ‘try to understand the possibilities’ for Vicario as a solution to a long-standing problem of the Naples-based club.

Vicario is viewed as an upgrade on both Alex Meret and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, amid Meret’s contract expiring next summer.

Signing Vicario would also solve the problem of having to rotate between Meret and Milinkovic-Savic, with a clear pecking order established.

Vicario remains a highly rated figure in Italy, with legendary goalkeeper Dino Zoff calling him ‘complete’, while former Serie A boss Leonardo Semplici believes he is one of the best in Europe.

Spurs will be hoping for interest in Vicario to translate into solid bids soon, but they may have to be flexible on their asking price for the goalkeeper if they are to offload him.

Roberto De Zerbi is suggested not to see Vicario as suited to what he wants from his Spurs team, which further increases the need to sell.