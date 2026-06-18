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Birmingham City talent Aurelien Guernier is all set to sign his AC Milan deal on Friday, having passed the medical without a hitch.

Guernier represented Blues Under-18 and Under-21 sides in the Premier League 2 and Under-18 Premier League competitions last season.

Birmingham City pushed hard to keep him on a new deal, with the starlet’s youth terms expiring at the end of June, while two Premier League clubs were said to have offered terms to Guernier.

Sporting Lisbon were then credited with an interest in the youngster before AC Milan joined the race for Guernier.

AC Milan progressed the deal rapidly over the past week and set up a medical for Guernier today.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Guernier has now passed his medical, with the contract scheduled to be signed tomorrow to seal the deal.

AC Milan only announced former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as new manager on Wednesday, replacing the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Rossoneri however remain without a head of football and a sporting director, as Markus Krosche and Ralf Rangnick rejected the Italian giant’s overtures.

Guernier departs Birmingham without making a senior appearance.

Last season saw the Blues lose another starlet in Romelle Donovan, with Brentford paying £3m for his services.

Birmingham finished tenth last season in the Championship and their failure in achieving promotion to the Premier League might have wider ramifications.

Marvin Ducksch, who arrived as a part of Birmingham’s ambitious spending in the 2025 summer but now ‘wants to leave’ and has been in Germany recently with his agents, has a release clause set at a paltry €1m.

Blues will keep a keen eye on how Guernier does in Italy, with the story not potentially over as if they can win promotion to the Premier League, at some point a swoop to bring him back home might be explored at St Andrew’s.

Italian sides have shown themselves vulnerable to Premier League clubs’ financial powers and Guernier could be back in England at some point.