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West Brom are waiting to see if Karlan Grant accepts the contract on the table and are ‘looking at alternatives’ in the event he leaves, according to Baggies insider EyaWeGew.

The Hawthorns outfit had a disastrous season last term as two managerial picks went south, with both Ryan Mason and Eric Ramsay struggling badly and plunging the club into a relegation battle.

Only club legend James Morrison, now the permanent boss at West Brom, was able to keep the ship afload to secure Championship survival.

Morrison is being backed by West Brom as he tries to put together a squad that can challenge for a playoff spot at least.

The west Midlands clubs have signed forward Barney Stewart from Scottish club Falkirk in an early statement of intent.

Grant, 29, has been offered new terms to remain at West Brom, but the club do not know whether he will accept them.

West Brom are planning for every eventuality and are ‘looking at alternatives’ in the event that Grant does end his Baggies spell.

Club played for Charlton Athletic Cambridge United Crawley Town Huddersfield Town West Brom Cardiff City Clubs Karlan Grant has played for

The Championship club have offered a new deal to the ex-Charlton Athletic forward; however, the offer made by the Baggies is on reduced terms.

Grant is suggested to have options elsewhere and may be in no hurry to decide his future.

Elsewhere, the Baggies are in the process of signing Jimmy-Jay Morgan from Chelsea, who are including a substantial sell-on clause in the deal.

Morgan impressed on loan at Peterborough United last term and will hand Morrison another option in the final third.

Keeping Grant though would also be a boost for Morrison if the Baggies are able to do it.

The 29-year-old has been at the Hawthorns for six years now, featuring in 175 games, but played in only 27 league games last term; he missed a handful of games due to hamstring injuries.

Whether he will remain a West Brom player beyond this month, with a contract offer on the table for him, remains to be seen.

West Brom though look to be pushing ahead amid high hopes of a much improved season under Morrison.