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West Ham United prospect Emmanuel Fejokwu has rejected a contract extension and is leaving the London Stadium, with several top European sides monitoring his situation, according to EXWHUemployee.

The talented teenager, capable of operating both at centre-back and right-back, was widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the West Ham United academy set-up.

Fejokwu, who holds dual nationality with the Netherlands and England, has already represented both nations at Under-16 level, earning nine caps for England and four for the Netherlands.

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The former West Ham youngster even captained Oranje in a friendly win on penalties against Germany in February, registering an assist in the same match.

The 16-year-old made 14 appearances for the West Ham Under-18s last season, also scoring once, as the side finished eighth in the Under-18 Premier League.

His performances throughout the campaign attracted growing attention from several European heavyweights, with Inter Milan, AC Milan, Ajax, PSV, Utrecht, Club Brugge, FC Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen all credited with interest.

AC Milan are suggested to see Fejokwu as someone who could signal a new direction for their youth team.

After rejecting a new contract at the London Stadium this month, Fejokwu has now left West Ham, opting not to extend his stay in east London.

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It is understood that one of the interested European clubs have convinced the highly rated teenager to commit his future elsewhere rather than remain with the Hammers.

Who he is joining is unclear, but they are suggested to be a ‘top European side’.

Fejokwu, despite his tender age, was handed a 73-minute outing for West Ham United’s Under-21s against Borussia Dortmund 2 in January, underlining his rapid rise through the age groups and high regard within the academy.

West Ham will undoubtedly be disappointed to lose such a promising talent, although attention will now turn to which European club secure his signature ahead of next season.

The Irons, who will spend the upcoming campaign in the Championship following their relegation, have been telling academy prospects that they will get more first team opportunities next season.

That message has not been enough to convince Fejokwu that there is a good pathway though and he believes his career is best served by a move elsewhere.

West Ham though will surely keep a close eye on his progress in the coming years.