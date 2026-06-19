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Celtic star Benjamin Nygren has admitted he has ‘an inkling’ about whether he will be picked ahead of Lucas Bergvall for Sweden’s next World Cup clash.

After helping Celtic to retain the Scottish Premiership title, Nygren was selected by Graham Potter as part of the Sweden squad and is at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old started for Sweden in their World Cup opener against Tunisia, with the North African nation thrashed 5-1.

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He was replaced by Tottenham Hotspur‘s Bergvall just after the hour mark however and the Spurs man provided an assist for Sweden’s final goal.

Sweden are shaping up for a big group match against the Netherlands on Saturday and Potter has a selection decision to make in midfield.

Nygren believes that competition for places can only benefit Sweden and feels he does have an inkling over who Potter will go with from the start.

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, he said: “Of course I have an inkling, but I can’t stand here and say it.

World Cup Celt Alistair Johnston Auston Trusty Benjamin Nygren Yang Hyun-jun Sebastian Tounetki Daizen Maeda Kieran Tierney Anthony Ralston Celtic stars at the World Cup

“Competition is only a good thing and it makes the team stronger. We need a strong squad if we’re going to go far in the tournament.

We just want to win, and everyone here wants to help the team. Competition is only positive. It strengthens the team.”

Nygren is a firm admirer of Bergvall, who is fighting him for a spot in the team, and admits he has become close to the Spurs man, who he dubbed ‘outstanding’.

“Lucas is one of the biggest talents Sweden has ever had.

“He’s outstanding both as a player and as a person. I like him a lot. We’ve become quite close.”

The Celtic man though believes that when it comes to choosing between himself and Bergvall, the choice is not between like and like.

Nygren is of the view that he offers more going forward, while Bergvall is more of a central midfielder.

“In a national team there should be a lot of competition.

“The more competition there is, the stronger the team becomes. It’s only a positive.

“Lucas is more of a pure midfielder.

“I’m a bit more attacking. I get into the box more and, historically, I’ve been more of a player who contributes goals and assists.”

Sweden are in Group F at the World Cup, alongside Japan, the Netherlands and Tunisia.

Celtic will be looking to see Nygren shine on the world stage, with positive performances sure to only boost his value.

However, the Bhoys will also be wary about clubs potentially making approaches for Nygren off the back of the tournament.

They are already having to deal with interest from the Premier League in Arne Engels.