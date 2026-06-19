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Italian side Venezia remain keen to scoop up West Ham United hitman Niclas Fullkrug, but ‘will require a greater effort’ to get him this summer.

Fullkrug arrived at West Ham from German outfit Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, but has flopped at the London Stadium.

The 33-year-old is firmly expected to move on from West Ham this summer and will not be staying to play in the Championship.

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This term, the Germany international was sent out on loan to AC Milan in the second half of the season to revive his career, but scored only one goal in 20 matches in Serie A and miss out on a World Cup squad spot.

Former Hammers’ striker Dean Ashton does not believe that Fullkrug fits into manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s system, and the German striker featured only four times under the Portuguese.

Offloading Fullkrug is something West Ham are desperate to do as they seek to remove him from the wage bill.

Despite struggling to impress at AC Milan on loan, he is still rated in Italy and Venezia have been chasing his signature.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The newly promoted Serie A club have been unable to do a deal for Fullkrug yet however.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, it ‘will require a greater effort’ if they are to be able to land the German.

While West Ham could even let Fullkrug go without a fee, his wage demands could be causing an issue for Venezia.

Fullkrug does have other options and has been linked with a switch to the MLS along with a return to his native Germany.

West Ham ended the recent campaign with relegation to the Championship, ending their 14-year stay in the Premier League.

The summer will bring many changes at London Stadium as the Hammers will look to gain promotion at the first time of asking, but will also need to manage the squad and balance their books.

Several high-profile players are tipped to leave in the summer as there is no desire to spend next season in the Championship, especially with interest from numerous clubs across Europe.

Fullkrug still has two years remaining on his current contract, but it does seem to be a matter of time before he goes.

Now all eyes are on Venezia and whether they can do what is needed to bring Fullkrug back to Italy.