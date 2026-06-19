Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is missing Sweden’s midsummer celebrations, has joked that people back home ‘might be jealous’ as he turns out at the World Cup instead.

Gudmundsson is one of four Leeds players named in his national team’s 26-man World Cup squad, following a standout season in which he made 34 starts for the Whites.

The Swedes took the long route to the tournament, reaching the UEFA playoffs via their Nations League ranking before progressing after overcoming Ukraine and Poland.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Graham Potter’s side have been drawn in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

Sweden opened their campaign with a commanding 5-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, with the 27-year-old featuring for 65 minutes on the night.

Gudmundsson reflected on missing Sweden’s traditional midsummer celebrations due to his World Cup commitments, but insisted he feels no envy towards friends back home enjoying the festivities.

He noted that many of his friends have already booked tables at outdoor cafes to celebrate, suggesting that sharing images from the tournament would likely make them ‘even more jealous.’

Opponent Date Tunisia (won 5-1) 15th June Netherlands 20th June Japan 26th June Sweden’s Group F schedule

The Leeds star told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “I think if I send a picture and say I’m at the World Cup, I think they’ll be even more jealous.

“But I understand what you mean, I’ve talked to a lot of friends back home, a lot of them have booked tables at outdoor cafes.

“But it’s just nice to get some status on the feeling back home.”

Gudmundsson spoke ahead of the Netherlands clash, noting that his mother will be in attendance and expressing hope of securing a positive result for those back home, which he said would make everything feel much better.

“It will be nice of course, mom will come to the match.

“Hopefully a good result that we can give to the Swedish people and then get some time with family the next day.

“It is something we are looking forward to, but of course a good result would have made everything much better.”

The 27-year-old registered a goal and an assist last season under Daniel Farke and will be looking to add to his attacking output when they face the Dutch on Saturday.

Gudmundsson, who only arrived in Yorkshire last summer and has been hailed as one of the club’s smarter acquisitions, will be eager to help Sweden progress further, with their best-ever finish still standing as runners-up in 1958.