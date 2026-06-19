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Aston Villa goalkeeper target Alex Remiro has not told Real Sociedad sporting director Erik Bretos that he wants to leave the Spanish side.

The Villans have been exploring options between the posts amid uncertainty surrounding the future of current number 1 Emi Martinez.

Italian heavyweights Juventus have registered their interest in the Argentine and there have even been claims that he is already searching for a place in Turin, ahead of a possible move.

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However, Martinez may prove an expensive option for the Old Lady, with indications that Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario is under consideration as an alternative due to that factor.

Aston Villa have assembled a shortlist of potential replacements and continue to monitor several names.

Among them is Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, a player admired by the Midlands outfit since last year, though they missed out on signing him as he went to the Parc des Princes.

Chevalier has since lost the number 1 spot at PSG and could be on the move again.

It has also emerged that Remiro features prominently among the candidates being assessed by the Villans, with the goalkeeper sure to be someone Unai Emery knows all about.

Club Appearances Real Sociedad 309 Bilbao Athletic 60 Huesca 41 Levante 4 Alex Remiro’s appearances by club

The Spaniard is not short of admirers either, with Monaco recently entering the picture.

But now Bretos moved to downplay the speculation surrounding Remiro’s future, insisting there have been no discussions over a potential departure and that the goalkeeper has not indicated any desire to leave the club.

Bretos was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Superdeporte: “I haven’t had any conversations about him and he hasn’t told me he wants to leave.”

The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with Real Sociedad and has a €12m release clause due to that fact, giving interested clubs a clear route should they decide to advance their interest.

Whether the Spaniard ultimately ends his seven-year association with the Basque club remains to be seen, though Real Sociedad having already identified ‘several options’ as possible replacements points to a move being a realistic possibility.

At the same time, Aston Villa will be hoping for clarity regarding Martinez’s future so they can shape their own plans accordingly.

For now, the Argentine remains focused on international duty and opened his World Cup campaign with a clean sheet against Algeria.

Meanwhile, the Villans could make another move into the Spanish market with Javi Guerra on their radar, although Newcastle United are also tracking the midfielder.