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Tottenham Hotspur do not hold any interest in signing Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, despite claims to the contrary, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Spurs endured a difficult campaign, avoiding relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth after the appointment of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi stabilised the team to secure their top-flight status and has already started to make moves in the transfer market, with the signings of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to avoid last season’s issues.

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Tottenham are nowhere near finished though and De Zerbi is expected to continue his squad revamp in the coming weeks and months.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Tottenham are showing interest in potentially signing former Manchester United attacker Greenwood.

However, Spurs ‘hold no interest’ in Marseille forward Greenwood and will not move to bring him back to English football.

Any move for Greenwood would be likely to anger huge numbers of fans given the circumstances which led to his exit from England.

Club Years Manchester United 2018-2024 Getafe (loan) 2023-2024 Marseille 2024- Mason Greenwood’s career history

And Tottenham will not be moving to sign the forward this summer.

Spurs are focused on a big rebuild under De Zerbi and are in the process of chasing midfielder Sandro Tonali, with any swoop set to require a big financial outlay.

Spurs are also likely to want to strengthen in the final third, with Randal Kolo Muani going back to Paris Saint-Germain following his loan spell in north London.

Mathys Tel and Richarlison are also attracting interest and could potentially go.

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is on their radar, with speculation the Dutchman may want to leave Anfield following the sacking of countryman Arne Slot earlier this summer.