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Marcelo Saracchi faces being frozen out at Boca Juniors this summer, following the end of his loan spell at Celtic.

Saracchi arrived at Celtic Park on a season-long loan in the last summer transfer window to add depth to the squad’s defence in the recent campaign.

The 28-year-old left-back made 27 appearances in all competitions despite a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several games this term.

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Celtic did have an option to buy clause included in Saracchi’s loan deal, but the Bhoys decided to pass on the opportunity.

Despite playing a bit-part role in Celtic’s success this season due to an injury, a former top-flight star urged the Bhoys to sign him up for the long-term.

Saracchi is out of favour at Boca Juniors and faces kicking his heels if he does not move.

Now, it has been suggested that Saracchi will be frozen out when he returns to Boca Juniors, as manager Rodolfo Arruabarena has decided not to include him in his squad, according to El Intransigente.

Saracchi will not be involved in training with the first team squad and will be training separately.

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Boca Juniors are plotting to sell him or loan him out once again to free up a foreign player slot and Saracchi will be hoping that can happen soon.

Saracchi arrived at Boca Juniors from Spanish outfit Levante in the summer of 2023 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2027.

The Uruguay international has made 52 appearances for Boca Juniors, contributing to nine goals, but it seems that a move away from the club is the most likely outcome for him this summer.

Newly promoted Turkish outfit Corum FK have shown interest in signing him in the summer, but it is unclear whether Saracchi would want to make a return to the Super Lig with a new team, having previously featured for giants Galatasaray.

Celtic passed on the opportunity to sign Saracchi and may need to revisit the transfer market for a new left-back to add depth behind Kieran Tierney.

It remains to be seen how manager Martin O’Neill will deal with the left-back situation at Celtic, but at Boca Juniors, Saracchi’s future looks to be over.