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Former Serie A goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino regards Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario as an ‘important’ player who is ‘worth keeping in mind’ for Napoli.

Napoli are hunting for a new goalkeeper given the likely exit of Alex Meret, while there remain question marks over the future of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Vicario has been floated as an option, with the goalkeeper expected to move on from Tottenham amid suggestions Roberto De Zerbi wants someone with a different skillset.

Ex-Serie A goalkeeper Sorrentino would not be against Napoli looking at a move for Vicario as he rates his countryman and is the view he is proven.

He admits that Vicario did not have a great season at Tottenham, but feels that was partly down to injury woes.

Sorrentino told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via TuttoNapoli): “Vicario is a strong goalkeeper, he’s an experienced goalkeeper, he’s a goalkeeper who’s proven his worth, he’s a goalkeeper who’s definitely part of the Italian national team.

“So in my opinion, after a less than stellar year, partly due to injury, I think Vicario is a player worth keeping in mind, an important one.”

Whether Napoli would be willing to meet Tottenham’s asking price for Vicario is open to question, with Inter Milan already having turned away from the goalkeeper due to the cost of a deal.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Juventus have also been considering Vicario as an option, however at present prefer Aston Villa shot-stopper Emi Martinez.

The Tottenham man looks likely to have to wait and see how the transfer market develops over the coming weeks, with an early summer move appearing unlikely for now.

Vicario missed most of the end of the campaign with Spurs due to a hernia injury and even though he was fit to return for the final few games, De Zerbi kept faith with Antonin Kinsky.

Kinsky’s future could also be open to question when Tottenham sign another goalkeeper, with the Czech potentially unhappy warming the bench given he finished last term as the number 1 at the club.

Tottenham have already signalled massive intent in the transfer market.

Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke have been secured, for a total outlay of £52m.

Spurs are now in the process of chasing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and any deal which succeeds in bringing him to north London is sure to be substantial and would take spending to over £100m.