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Leeds United are facing serious competition from Roma for Julian Brandt, with the Giallorossi having enlisted the help of Donyell Malen to convince the German.

Whites boss Daniel Farke wants to see Brandt brought to Elland Road this summer and the Yorkshire giants are trying to deliver.

Brandt is available on a free transfer this summer with his Borussia Dortmund contract expiring at the end of the month.

The attacking midfielder’s status has drawn real interest from a number of clubs and Italian giants Roma are now in the hunt.

Roma, who have a spot in next season’s Champions League to use to tempt Brandt, have also enlisted the help of a Giallorossi star as they leave no stone unturned.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Brandt ‘was contacted in recent days’ by Malen about moving to Roma.

Malen played alongside Brandt at Borussia Dortmund earlier in his career and is putting in a good word about a move to the Italian capital.

Brandt has never played his club football outside Germany, but now looks likely to do so as teams from abroad form a queue for his signature.

If the 30-year-old opts against heading to the Premier League, then Serie A with Roma, may well be a destination which tempts him.

Malen took Italian football by storm after joining Roma in the winter transfer window earlier this year and Brandt may feel he could have a similar impact.

Leeds do not have any European football to offer the attacking midfielder, but do have a feel-good factor, with the club on the up and having survived in the Premier League in the recent campaign.

Brandt would also be playing under a German manager in the shape of Farke, while the Whites squad is packed full of players who have previously played their football in Germany, making it an easy environment for the attacker to settle into.

The soon to be former Borussia Dortmund man can afford to take his time over his next destination though, making a quick decision unlikely.