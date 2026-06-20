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Celtic legend Chris Sutton has warned the Bhoys that not signing Elijah Just could ‘really cost’ them following the New Zealand international’s brilliant display in the World Cup.

The Palmerston North-born attacker began his career in the Wellington youth system, then bounced around clubs such as PEC Zwolle, Eastern Suburbs, Helsingor, Horsens and St. Polten before arriving at Motherwell in 2025.

The 26-year-old Kiwi attacker joined last July, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of a further one-year extension.

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In his first campaign in Scotland, Just scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Motherwell, earning a call-up to New Zealand’s World Cup squad.

On his World Cup debut, Just scored a brace for the All Whites in a 2-2 draw against Iran, earning New Zealand a crucial point.

Sutton has warned Celtic that not signing Just could ‘really cost’ them, especially after his ‘tremendous performance’ in the Kiwis’ opening World Cup match.

The Celtic legend claimed that the Bhoys should have snapped up the Motherwell forward earlier, as the club had been linked with him ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Sutton wrote on X: “Celtic should’ve snapped Elijah Just up before now.

“Now it could really cost them.

“Tremendous performance from him.”

Last season, Celtic started the campaign poorly but ultimately won a domestic double following the appointment of Martin O’Neill.

The 74-year-old will remain at Celtic Park next season after agreeing to a one-year contract with an option for a further one-year extension earlier this month.

Now, O’Neill and Celtic will turn their attention to the upcoming summer transfer window in a bid to bring in quality reinforcements and the Bhoys have been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Cole Campbell.

Just has one year remaining on his current contract, but Motherwell could trigger the one-year extension clause included in the deal, which would put the club in a strong position in any transfer negotiations.

Now, all eyes will be on Celtic to see whether they try to land Just this summer or whether the 26-year-old attacker’s World Cup performances attract interest from elsewhere.