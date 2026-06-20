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Juventus are trying to land Everton target Emil Holm from Bologna, even though the right-back is favouring the Premier League.

Seamus Coleman departed Everton this summer after a 17-year stint with the club following his move from Sligo Rovers, interrupted only by a three-month loan spell with Blackpool.

Everton have therefore been in the market for a right-back, with Atalanta’s right-sided wing-back Raoul Bellanova emerging as one option.

As for conventional right-back targets, Sweden international Holm has been on Everton’s radar, with Sunderland, Brighton and Brentford also credited with an interest.

Holm spent the second half of last campaign on loan with Juventus, who have an option to buy him for €15m plus €3m in bonuses.

With Juventus unwilling to trigger that option though and cash tighter after not qualifying for the Champions League, Holm was said to have his mind set on a move to England.

The Old Lady, however, have not written off bringing Holm back to Turin on a permanent basis.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Juventus could use Joao Mario to entice Bologna into selling Holm at a more favourable price.

Mario spent the second half of last season on loan at Bologna from Juventus, who did not include an option to buy in the deal.

Holm has been wanted by Juventus since 2023, and Mario, also a right-back, might help them finally land their man if Bologna see value in the deal.

That same year, Holm was linked with West Ham United and Brighton, while Wolves were said to be keen on the Portugal international last summer.

Holm missed the trip to North America for the World Cup due to a muscle injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks, as Sweden opened their tournament with a thumping win over Tunisia, but then lost to the Netherlands.

Everton might feel emboldened by Juventus’ inability to meet the option price, but they need to act promptly lest the lure of Mario prove irresistible to Bologna.