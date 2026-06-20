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Leeds United are trying to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi, currently in action at the World Cup and who is entering the final year of his deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

Daniel Farke is keen for new additions in central defence and Leeds have been linked with a host of targets in the position in recent weeks.

Union Berlin centre-back Diogo Leite, who is available as a free agent this summer, is someone Leeds have been pushing for, but there is major competition for his signature.

Leite’s fellow Union Berlin team-mate Danilo Doekhi is another defender Leeds have long been keen on, though now he is receiving interest from Saudi Arabia.

Farke has turned his attention to his former club, Borussia Monchengladbach, and is keen on landing Switzerland international Elvedi, according to German daily Bild.

Elvedi is entering what is the final year of his Gladbach contract and Leeds are prepared to pay €8.5m to take him to Elland Road.

That sum is not enough for Gladbach, especially with Elvedi having a release clause of €10m in his Borussia-Park deal, and they want to squeeze more from his potential departure.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Farke knows all about the 29-year-old’s qualities, having managed him at Gladbach, and is keen on a reunion.

Talks are under way to strike a deal and bring the defender to Leeds, though he is currently in action for Switzerland, with the German daily insisting he is ‘playing brilliantly at the World Cup’.

The defender started and played the full 90 minutes in Switzerland’s recent 4-1 win over Bosnia.

If Elvedi catches the eye then Leeds could have to deal with competition for his signature, not least because a €10m clause makes the move a relatively simple one to do.

Leeds winger Noah Okafor is in the Switzerland squad and could potentially talk to Elvedi about moving to Elland Road however, swinging matters in the Whites’ favour.

Okafor is finding it tough to get minutes at the World Cup with Switzerland and was an unused substitute in the Bosnia game.