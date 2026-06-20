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Napoli have moved to secure the future of Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Vergara by opening contract renewal talks, with the midfielder’s agent Mario Giuffredi maintaining strong ties with the Italian club.

The Italian midfielder has emerged as a player in demand this summer, with Tottenham, Roma, Atalanta and Como 1907 all credited with an interest in his services.

That attention follows an impressive breakthrough campaign under Antonio Conte, during which Vergara recorded seven goal involvements in just 19 appearances.

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The 23-year-old was the subject of Tottenham interest last month, with the north London club said to be exploring ways to finance a move despite the midfielder still having four years remaining on his current deal.

It is understood that Gli Azzurri would only entertain exceptionally ‘lucrative offers’, with Vergara regarded as a key part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans ahead of his expected arrival as Conte’s successor.

According to Italian outlet AreaNapoli.it, the Naples club have now opened talks with the attacking midfielder over a new contract as they look to reward his performances with improved terms.

Vergara’s agent, Giuffredi, is said to enjoy strong relations with the hierarchy at Castel Volturno, a factor that could help smooth negotiations over an extension.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It was suggested that an offer in the region of €30m would be enough to prompt consideration from the Serie A side, but should Vergara put pen to paper on fresh terms, interested clubs would face an even tougher challenge to lure him away.

The left-footed playmaker is a product of Napoli’s academy, having joined the club in 2014 before making his senior debut for Gli Azzurri in 2025.

Before establishing himself in Napoli’s first team, Vergara honed his craft during productive loan spells with Pro Vercelli and Reggiana, with his first start for the club finally arriving in January.

Any agreement on a new deal would make Roberto De Zerbi’s pursuit of Vergara significantly more difficult, with Napoli keen to secure the midfielder’s long-term future.

The north London side, however, are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Lorenzo Pellegrini remains a player of interest and is believed to view Tottenham as the only club capable of tempting him away, while Spurs are also prepared to spend heavily to land defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.