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Tottenham Hotspur are ‘very close to reaching an agreement’ on personal terms with West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs have come flying out of the blocks following the opening of the summer transfer window with Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke all secured to bolster the defence.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi is also chasing countryman Sandro Tonali, with the indications being that Tottenham are prepared to pay a big fee to land the Newcastle United man.

Other midfield irons are also in the fire though and one is an actual Iron in the shape of West Ham midfielder Fernandes.

The 21-year-old Portuguese schemer is expected to move on from the London Stadium this summer following the Irons’ relegation from the Premier League.

Tottenham are working on a deal and, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, they are ‘very close to reaching an agreement’ on personal terms.

Spurs have yet to hold any talks with West Ham about Fernandes and look to want an agreement in place with the midfielder first.

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Fernandes is open to the move to north London, but does have interest from other sides.

Capped just once by Portugal, Fernandes did not manage to secure a spot in the country’s World Cup squad, despite being regarded as a highly promising Premier League midfielder.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez instead selected Matheus Nunes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Vitinha and Samu Costa as his midfield options.

Martinez had warm words for Fernandes after he called him to the Portugal national team in March and he is surely set for more caps in the futre.

The West Ham man would add real legs in the Tottenham midfield, with former Spurs star Danny Murphy noting his energy last season.

Fernandes is rated by new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, but it is unclear if Los Blancos will bid for him.