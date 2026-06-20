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In-demand Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, who is a transfer target for Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, is expected to take decision regarding his future before pre-season starts.

The Belgian midfielder grew up in Club Brugge’s youth academy and he spent nine years in Belgium before moving to German side Augsburg.

He played more than 50 games in his 18-month spell for Die Fuggerstadter and the Scottish giants paid a club-record £11m for him in a sign of the potential they felt they had spotted.

Engels recognised the amount of money that the Bhoys paid for him and made it clear that he wanted to repay that with his performances on the pitch.

The two-time Scottish Premiership champion has contributed to 38 goals directly in 98 games, with two years remaining on his current contract.

The 22-year-old Belgian midfielder is a key player for the Scottish giants, who could lose him this summer amid considerable interest in him from European clubs.

Serie A giants Napoli are admirers of Engels and the competition for the midfielder’s signature is expected to be ‘fierce’.

Interested club League Crystal Palace Premier League Napoli Serie A Nottingham Forest Premier League Interested in Arne Engels

A Premier League duo, in the shape of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, are also keen on the 22-year-old.

And now, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, the Celtic midfielder is expected to decide his future before pre-season preparations at the Scottish giants.

Engels is not a part of Rudy Garcia’s Belgium set-up for the ongoing World Cup and his entourage are considering all options on the table.

Nottingham Forest made three bids for the 22-year-old in the winter window and were backed to make a fourth bid; they are yet to make an official offer for him this summer.

Bhoys legend Peter Grant hailed Engels as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ midfielder and Celtic will hope to pocket a significant fee if he were to leave.

Back in the summer of 2024, Celtic secured £25m for Matt O’Riley’s departure to Brighton, and it remains to be seen whether an offer of that level will be coming in for Engels.

All eyes will be on the interested clubs in Engels to see how they move for the Belgian in the ongoing window.