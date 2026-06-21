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Leeds United are ‘currently falling short’ of Southampton‘s valuation of Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles.

The Whites are putting in a push to bring long-time target Charles to Elland Road to bolster Daniel Farke’s midfield options.

Southampton failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season, being stung by the spygate saga, and Leeds are ready to take advantage by taking Charles off their hands.

A bid has been made by Leeds for the defensively minded midfielder, which is suggested to come in at the £20m mark.

Leeds are also engaged in discussions with Southampton to try to get a deal for Charles over the line.

At present, it appears Leeds do have work to do as their offer for the midfielder does not line up with Southampton’s valuation of him, leaving the Yorkshire giants falling short.

Journalist Adam Blackmore wrote on X: “It’s my understanding Leeds United are currently falling short of #SaintsFc valuation of Shea Charles with their reported 20M offer for the midfielder.”

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Charles is likely to be tempted by the idea of a step up to the Premier League, but how high Leeds are willing to go in their bid remains to be seen.

The Whites have been clear that the Premier League’s new Squad Cost Ratio rules will have an impact on the money they can splash this summer.

Leeds found success with free agents last summer, signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, with the pair playing key roles in helping the Whites to survive.

They are again active in the free agent market this summer, with departing Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt appearing on their radar recently.

Brandt is also wanted by Roma, who have asked Donyell Malen, who played with the German at Dortmund, to put in a good word.

Portuguese defender Diogo Leite is someone else Leeds have been pushing for, with the centre-back leaving Union Berlin on a free transfer.

Leeds will have to take into account just how far their budget will go when choosing how high to go for Charles, with wages needing to be factored into their thinking.

They tracked the Southampton star when he was a youngster at Manchester City and landing him now would undoubtedly have a satisfying feel for the Leeds recruitment team.