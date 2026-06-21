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Everton landing West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen for £20m has been dismissed as ‘not a credible price’ by a commentator.

Bowen has been widely linked with exiting the London Stadium this summer following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers need to offload players to raise money to plug a financial gap and attacker Bowen will not be short of takers.

Former Hammers boss David Moyes is an admirer of what the forward can do and it has been suggested he is readying a £20m swoop to take Bowen to Merseyside.

For commentator Ian Abrahams, Moyes wanting to sign Bowen is no surprise, but he takes issue with the mooted fee.

He thinks the idea that Everton could get their hands on Bowen for a fee of £20m is just not credible.

Abrahams wrote on X: “I’ve seen reports Everton manager David Moyes is ready to go ‘all out’ to sign Jarrod Bowen and make a £20m bid for his former Captain.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“All I will say is……this is not a credible price but understandable Moyesy is very keen.”

West Ham have been tipped to want to keep hold of Bowen, but the jury is out on whether the attacker will want to play in the Championship.

Bowen last played in the division in the 2019/20 campaign when he turned out for Hull City.

A reunion with the Tigers will not be on the cards if Bowen stays at West Ham, as Hull are now a Premier League side.

Bowen’s loyalty to West Ham was hailed by a former Premier League star towards the end of the season, but now it is set to face the acid test.

He has regularly been subject to interest from a host of clubs, with Newcastle United especially keen in the summer of 2024.

Bowen was highly rated by Jurgen Klopp when he was in charge at Liverpool, with the German admitting he likes him a lot.