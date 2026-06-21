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Nottingham Forest are set to receive a bid from Italian side Atalanta for Nicolo Savona, who has ‘given his availability’ to the Serie A club.

Atalanta are expected to sell full-back Marco Palestra this summer in a deal which could bring in the region of €50m.

They are keen on defensive reinforcements and have set their eyes on the City Ground for a new recruit.

Forest man Savona is the player that Atalanta would like to bring in and they are taking positive steps to make that happen.

Atalanta are now ‘ready to submit’ their first bid to Nottingham Forest for the former Juventus man, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

They appear to have already won half the battle as Savona is suggested to have ‘already given his availability’ to Atalanta and is prepared to sign a contract running until 2031.

Atalanta could yet find themselves facing competition for Savona’s signature though.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Fellow Serie A side Roma are also fans of what the defender can do and could well enter the race to rival Atalanta for his signature.

A move to Roma would hand Savona the chance to play in the Champions League next season, after the Giallorossi finished third in Serie A in the recent campaign.

Atalanta came seventh, meaning Conference League football is on the agenda for the Bergamo-based club.

Nottingham Forest snapped Savona up from Juventus in the transfer window last summer and he penned a five-year contract at the City Ground.

As well as operating as a full-back, the 23-year-old is also able to slot in as a central defender if needed.

Forest are well under way with their work in the transfer window, with Celtic midfielder Arne Engels a particular focus for Vitor Pereira’s men.

Engels is expected to decide what he wants to do before Celtic are due to start pre-season training later this summer.

Forest bid multiple times for the Belgian in the winter transfer window, but were rebuffed.