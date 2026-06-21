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Fiorentina are eyeing signing Radu Dragusin from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal rather than splashing the cash to sign him off the bat.

Dragusin looks to be falling badly out of favour in north London, with Roberto De Zerbi already having signed two centre-backs in the shape of Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Romania international was already finding himself down the pecking order last season when other central defenders were fit.

Dragusin’s agent has insisted he is waiting to hold talks with Tottenham to see what they have planned, but the expectation is the player will be offloaded.

His stock remains high in Serie A and he was recently offered to Juventus as an option for the summer.

With Fabio Paratici now the sporting director at Fiorentina, La Viola have taken a keen interest in Dragusin and a swoop is on the cards.

However, according to Italian daily La Nazione (via FirenzeViola), Fiorentina want Dragusin ‘on loan’, rather than signing him permanently now.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tottenham have been open to selling the centre-back and it seems far from clear that they would look favourably on any loan agreement.

Paratici could offer to include an option or obligation to buy, in the event that Dragusin achieves certain objectives back in Serie A.

The defender could also be keen on Fiorentina as a destination, with La Viola trending up under Paratici’s sporting leadership and the likelihood that he would be given a central role in the project.

Tottenham beat off competition from both Napoli and Bayern Munich to sign Dragusin, but the Romanian’s time in north London has not gone as expected.

He was disrupted by a serious knee injury, but even when back fit for the second half of the recent season was regularly overlooked in favour of other options by successive Tottenham managers.

RB Leipzig are another potential destination for Dragusin this summer, with the player’s agent having visited the Bundesliga side for a tour of their facilities.