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Everton linked striker Artem Dovbyk has been asked about by Eredivisie club Ajax, with their coach highly valuing the Roma hitman from their successful time together at Spanish side Girona.

Dovbyk joined Roma in August 2024 from Girona for €38.5m, signing a five-year contract with the Italian Serie A side.

The Ukrainian enjoyed a decent debut season in Serie A, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists, as he settled into life in the Italian capital.

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He was chased by Leeds United last summer, but was not convinced about leaving the Giallorossi.

However, his second season at Roma was heavily disrupted by injuries, with the 29-year-old managing just 386 minutes of Serie A football.

Despite a poor season, Dovbyk is still attracting attention from clubs across Europe, with Everton having been linked with him.

Roma were thinking about a deal to swap Dovbyk with Everton’s hitman Beto during the winter transfer window but nothing concrete came out of it.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Toffees will be facing competition if they do want to move for the Roma man in the coming weeks.

League played in Ukrainian Second League Ukrainian Premier League Moldova National Division Danish Superliga La Liga Serie A Leagues Artem Dovbyk has played in

According to Italian journalist Enrico Camelio, Ajax have ‘asked for’ Dovbyk, with their newly appointed coach Miguel Sanchez Munoz, who is commonly referred as Michel, highly valuing the striker from their successful time together at Girona.

The 29-year old, who played for Girona under Michel during the 2023/2024 season, scored 24 goals and provided seven assists, earning a big-money move to Roma.

The previous relationship between Michel and Dovbyk could prove to be a significant factor in deciding the striker’s next destination should he leave this summer.

It remains to be seen when Everton will make an official move to secure the services of the Ukrainian.

With the summer transfer window now open, the Toffees will look to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions next season.

Both Beto and Thierno Barry struggled to fully convince for Everton in the recent season and the Toffees are tipped to want a new striker.

In defence, Juventus are pushing to sign Everton target Emil Holm from Bologna, despite the defender favouring a move to the Premier League.

And the Toffees’ task of landing centre-back Diogo Leite has become tougher with AC Milan and Vasco da Gama requesting information on the Union Berlin defender, while Leeds United are also keen.