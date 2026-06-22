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Danish giants FC Copenhagen are ‘showing interest’ in Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal, who has struggled for game time at Turf Moor.

The centre-back joined the Clarets in January 2023, but has found opportunities difficult to come by, eventually spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Dutch side Groningen.

During that spell, Ekdal spoke openly about his desire to return to Burnley and establish himself at the club.

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The Swede got his wish and returned to Turf Moor determined to play a bigger role in Burnley’s Premier League campaign.

However, things did not unfold as he would have hoped, with regular game time once again proving difficult to secure.

The 27-year-old managed just 19 league appearances and saw the Clarets suffer another relegation, leaving his future increasingly uncertain.

With his contract entering its final year, a move away has come into focus as the best path towards securing consistent playing time.

Club played for IK Frej Assyriska Hammarby IK Sirius Djurgardens Burnley Groningen Clubs Hjalmar Ekdal has played for

German outfit Werder Bremen were linked with the centre-back, though those reports were later played down.

Now, according to Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, FC Copenhagen are ‘showing interest’ in Ekdal regarding a potential transfer.

The move could hand the defender a fresh opportunity and a chance to rebuild momentum with regular football in Denmark.

Ekdal was also pursued by Rangers in January last year, which highlights that his qualities can attract attention despite a difficult spell in England.

The centre-back is currently part of Sweden’s World Cup squad, although they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Ekdal has yet to feature for Graham Potter’s side in the World Cup, but the upcoming clash against Japan could provide him with an opportunity to stake his claim following the disappointing result.

Meanwhile, another Burnley star could depart Turf Moor this summer, with Luca Koleosho emerging as a genuine possibility for Fiorentina.

Quilindschy Hartman is also expected to move on, having acknowledged that a departure remains a realistic scenario.