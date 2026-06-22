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Celtic and Greek giants Olympiacos have made the same offer for defender Zinedin Smajlovic but the money is not enough for his current club Sandefjord.

Smajlovic made his senior breakthrough with Swedish outfit Taby FK in 2023, even managing to chip in with goals a remarkable five times in 13 Ettan Norra appearances.

The performances were enough to convince Serie A side Lecce to swoop for him within months of his breakthrough.

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The 22-year-old did not make his mark in Italy, but his career has been on a rapid upwards trajectory in Norway with Sandefjord and it has made him a wanted man this summer.

The 22-year-old first emerged as a target for Celtic in late April when it was suggested that the Bhoys were showing ‘concrete interest’ in the defender.

That interest has not gone away and Celtic have been in with a bid to try to sign Smajlovic this summer, though they have not succeeded.

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According to Greek outlet Gazzetta, Celtic have offered between €3.5m to €4m for the defender, which is the same sum that Greek giants Olympiacos have put on the table.

Sandefjord believe the money is not enough and that the figure should reach €4.5m to €5m.

The ball is now in the court of the defender’s suitors to increase their offer if they want to land him this summer.

For Sandefjord, keeping hold of Smajlovic for as much of the summer as possible would be to their benefit as the Norwegian season is currently ongoing.

Amid the growing transfer speculation, the defender has remained a regular in the side, making ten Eliteserien appearances so far this season.

Joining Celtic would hand Smajlovic the chance to play in the Champions League next season, while Olympiacos are also in the blue ribbon tournament, entering at the third qualifying round.

French side Toulouse are also interested in Smajlovic as a possible replacement for English centre-back Charlie Cresswell.