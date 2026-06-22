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Celtic are on the verge of losing out on FC Aarau striker Elias Filet, who they held a video meeting over signing this summer as he is edging towards a move to Belgian club La Louviere.

Filet joined Swiss side Aarau on a free transfer in January 2025, putting pen to paper on a one-and-a-half-year deal with the then Challenge League club.

The striker made an immediate impact following his arrival, establishing himself as a key attacking figure and earning a contract extension that keeps him at the club until June 2027.

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In the recent Challenge League campaign, Filet featured 35 times for Aarau, finding the back of the net 20 times and registering five assists.

His outstanding performances in the Swiss second tier have attracted interest from several clubs, with Celtic among his admirers.

It was suggested earlier this month that the Bhoys held talks over video to make inroads in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

The Scottish giants immediately started facing competition from Polish side Rakow for the signature of the Frenchman.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

With fresh developments emerging, it appears Celtic are set to lose out on their 24-year-old target.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Belgian club La Louviere are on the verge of signing Filet amid Celtic’s keen interest.

Aarau are expected to receive €600,000 from the deal with the Belgian Pro League outfit.

After losing out on Filet, it remains to be seen which other forwards Celtic will target, as they look to back boss Martin O’Neill.

Attacking additions in the winter transfer window fell well short of what was required, with Tomas Cvancara, Joel Mvuka and Junior Adamu all flopping.

The Hoops were recently warned by club legend Chris Sutton that not signing Elijah Just could ‘really cost’ them following the New Zealand international’s brilliant display at the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether they have the same view on Filet, with all eyes on whether he can continue to be a prolific goalscorer in Belgian football.