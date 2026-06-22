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Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of Lois Openda, with a move now definitively on the agenda this summer as Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti does not have the striker in his plans.

The 26-year-old endured a disastrous campaign in Turin last season after moving to Juventus from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The striker’s tally of just two goals in 34 appearances painted a stark picture of his struggles in Juventus colours.

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Although the Old Lady initially secured Openda on loan, the deal included an obligation to buy, leaving them forced to pay €40m to make the striker’s move permanent.

Former Juventus CEO Damien Comolli even admitted last month that signing the Belgian had been a mistake, although he remained confident there would still be interest in the striker.

There is already evidence to support that view, with Leeds heavily linked with wanting the Belgian and suggested to be chasing him just last week.

However, it has been suggested that the Bianconeri would prefer a loan exit rather than a permanent sale as they attempt to rebuild the player’s value and avoid taking a significant loss.

It was also indicated that Juventus were waiting to finalise their broader attacking plans before making a definitive decision on Openda’s future.

Now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the decision has come as Spalletti is not including Openda in his plans for next season.

The Old Lady are ‘likely to accept’ loan offers containing either an obligation to buy or an option to buy, aware that recouping their full investment could prove difficult.

Another solution that could emerge is a ‘hypothetical swap’ deal involving Monaco, with the Bianconeri admirers of French outfit striker Folarin Balogun, although whether such a move is realistic remains unclear.

Should those discussions gather momentum, it could represent a setback for Leeds, whose interest in the Belgian remains strong.

Openda is not the only attacking option being monitored by the Whites, who are also keeping tabs on Lassine Sinayoko despite competition from fellow Premier League clubs.

Another name on Leeds’ radar is Ayase Ueda, although his impressive World Cup performances have generated growing interest elsewhere and could complicate any potential pursuit.

Meanwhile, another Juventus striker could also find himself at the centre of transfer speculation this summer, with Jonathan David having been linked with both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace last month, a situation that could yet resurface in the coming days.

The Turin outfit could then turn their attention to the Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential replacement.