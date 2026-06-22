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Valencia have not yet made an offer to Aston Villa for defender Andres Garcia, despite having spoken the Villa man.

Garcia arrived at Aston Villa from Spanish outfit Levante in the winter window of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old right-back came in to add depth behind first-choice Matty Cash, but was sidelined due to multiple injuries and only made eight appearances all season.

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Despite an underwhelming time so far at Villa Park, disrupted by injuries, Garcia’s stock in Spain remains high.

The defender wants to play regular football next term and Aston Villa have ‘opened the door’ for his departure this summer.

One of the clubs keeping a close eye on Garcia’s situation at Aston Villa are Valencia, who rate what he could bring to the table.

Valencia have spoken to Garcia about a potential move to the Mestalla, but according to Spanish daily Sport, they have ‘not yet taken the final step’ when it comes to submitting an offer.

Whether Los Che will go in with a firm proposal for Garcia soon remains to be seen, however the Aston Villa star will be keen to see a resolution to his future quickly as pre-season draws closer.

Club Years Levante 2022-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Andres Garcia’s career history

Valencia are not the only club interested in Garcia, as Elche are also keeping tabs on him, but a possible move was put on hold due to the Spanish club’s desire to appoint a new manager first at that time.

Elche have since handed Martin Anselmi the reins.

How Anselmi feels about a swoop for Garcia remains to be seen.

If he stays at Villa Park then Garcia faces a season of limited game time and the signs are pointing towards an exit for the defender.

It does remain unclear whether the exit will come on a permanent basis or on a loan deal, potentially with an option to buy.

The Villans have been looking into the transfer market to bolster their defence for next season and are claimed to consider Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly a ‘reliable prospect’.