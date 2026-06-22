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Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is highly regarded by Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi, who previously attempted to sign him, and the prospect of working under a manager who values him ‘could speed up negotiations’.

Tonali appears to be edging towards the St James’ Park exit door, with Tottenham currently leading the race for his signature and prepared to spend heavily to bring the midfielder to N17.

The Italy international has also attracted interest from rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, but it has been claimed that his ‘availability is total’ when it comes to the project at Tottenham.

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Juventus monitored the 26-year-old holding midfielder, though the sizeable fee attached to any deal appears to have pushed the Serie A giants out of contention.

Newcastle have already knocked back Tottenham’s £80m offer, with the Magpies holding firm on a valuation closer to £100m amid strong interest in the Italy international.

Earlier in the saga, it emerged that Tonali and De Zerbi had established a strong rapport through direct communication, which is believed to be one of the key reasons the 26-year-old has given Spurs priority.

According to Italian outlet Spazio Milan, De Zerbi’s admiration dates back several years, with the 47-year-old having attempted to sign Tonali during his time at Sassuolo in 2021, when the midfielder was enduring a difficult first season at AC Milan.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that De Zerbi urged sporting director Giovanni Carnevali to take advantage of the Rossoneri’s struggles, but Tonali ultimately chose to stay in Milan.

Now, the opportunity to work under a coach who has long admired his qualities ‘could speed up negotiations’, it is claimed.

One former Tottenham star believes the deal will be a genuine test of the club’s ambition, given Spurs’ history of falling short in pursuits of elite targets.

The Lilywhites have already been active in the transfer market, bringing in Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to strengthen the backline.

However, after consecutive 17th-place finishes, the north London club face a pivotal summer if they are to avoid completing an unwanted hat-trick.