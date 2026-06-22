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Everton are opening talks with academy prospect Braiden Graham over a new contract to keep hold of him for the future, according to insider The Bobble.

The Ballygowan-born forward began his career at Linfield and featured 14 times for the club, contributing to two goals in the process, while becoming the youngest player to play for the side.

Everton snapped up Graham in the summer of 2024 for their Under-18 side, and under his current contract, he is tied down to the club until June 2027.

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The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Everton, but this term he made 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 and scored 12 goals, while also chipping in with four assists.

Graham made the bench for the senior team in Everton’s clash against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last December, but remained an unused substitute in that match.

Now, Everton are working on a new contract as the club are set to hold discussions with Graham over his future at the club.

Graham has put in strong performances for the Toffees Under-21 side, and back in September, he caught the eye of Tamworth’s boss, who praised him.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Northern Ireland forward has made 38 appearances for Everton’s Under-21 side, scoring 22 goals and providing six assists, and the Toffees will want to keep hold of him.

Graham’s path to the senior team will be a tough one, as despite being productive for the Under-21 side, he is yet to play a single minute for the senior team.

Everton did struggle to find the net at times this season and ultimately failed to secure European football this season under David Moyes.

Graham only has one-year left on his current deal with Everton and the Toffees will want to get his signature on a new deal soon.

It remains to be seen whether Graham will stay put at Merseyside or if the 18-year-old forward will make a move elsewhere.