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Former Newcastle United scout Paul Montgomery has insisted that the Magpies must be aggressive in their pursuit of targets in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle went through a difficult campaign, finishing 12th in the Premier League and missing out on European football under manager Eddie Howe.

At one point, Howe’s future at the club looked very uncertain, and Richard Keys believed that the English manager was ‘done’ at St. James’ Park, but he will remain at the helm next season.

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Howe and Newcastle will now turn their attention to the summer transfer window to bolster their squad, having already lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

It has not been a great start to their transfer business, with Newcastle setting up a medical for Victor Munoz, only to then lose the Spain winger to Liverpool.

Montgomery is of the view that Newcastle need to be aggressive in the transfer market and must persuade players by getting them excited about the prospect of coming to St. James’ Park.

The former Newcastle scout claimed that the Magpies could leverage their massive fan base, huge stadium and brilliant atmosphere to attract more players.

Left Fee Anthony Gordon £70m Kieran Trippier Free Matt Targett Free Emil Kraft Free John Ruddy Free Aaron Ramsdale End of loan Key Newcastle exits

Montgomery told BBC Radio Newcastle: “I’ve always thought you’ve got to be aggressive when you want to sign a player.

“If you target a player, you’ve got to be aggressive.

“What I mean by aggressive is you’ve got to show that you want that player.

“So if he’s based in Spain or France or London, you get there in his face and tell him the project that you’ve got at the club, tell them ‘we want you’ and ‘ you’re to be a main player for us’.

“You persuade him and get him excited at the fact of joining your club.

“Especially Newcastle United as they have a massive fan base, they’ve got a fantastic stadium, fantastic atmosphere.

“But as well as being aggressive, everybody has their own rule of thumb.”

Newcastle’s transfer window last summer failed to deliver the goods, with Howe even going into the business end of the season overlooking Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to lead the line.

He has lost real experience from the dressing room this summer with Kieran Trippier departing, while Sandro Tonali could follow him through the exit door.

The pressure to get signings right this summer is now sure to be intense at St James’ Park, with Howe’s job potentially depending on whether or not they can.