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Portsmouth have had ‘no bids’ for Wrexham target Terry Devlin yet, according to journalist Andrew Moon.

The Northern Ireland international arrived at Fratton Park in 2023 during Portsmouth’s League One days, with boss John Mousinho speaking enthusiastically about signing him.

Devlin went on to play his part in helping Pompey secure promotion to the Championship as League One title winners.

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The 22-year-old established himself as a regular starter this season and made 38 Championship appearances, contributing six goal involvements along the way.

Those numbers saw the right-back finish second in the Portsmouth squad for goal involvements, underlining the attacking threat he can provide from deep areas.

Devlin is now entering the final two years of his contract at Fratton Park, a situation that has placed his future under increased scrutiny this summer.

Wrexham have developed an interest in the Northern Ireland international and that admiration remains intact.

Club Years Dungannon Swifts 2019-2022 Glentoran 2022-2023 Portsmouth 2023- Terry Devlin’s career history

However, ‘no bid’ has yet been lodged for Devlin and it remains to be seen whether Wrexham decide to turn their interest into concrete action.

It is nevertheless a situation rated as being one to ‘keep an eye’ on throughout the summer as Wrexham assess their options in the market.

Pompey successfully preserved their Championship status recent season, finishing eight points clear of the relegation zone, and retaining important figures such as Devlin will be high on their list of priorities.

The continued presence of Mousinho in the dugout is another positive, although former EFL star Adrian Clarke suggested the boss may eventually have a higher ceiling than Fratton Park can offer.

Portsmouth are already working on strengthening the squad ahead of the new campaign, with Ibrahim Buhari among the players they have contacted regarding a potential move.

Pompey are also in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal for Gibson Yah, although an agreement has yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Wrexham narrowly missed out on the playoff places in the recent season and will be eager to take the next step, with a player of Devlin’s profile potentially helping them bridge that gap.

His versatility is viewed as a major attraction, as he is capable of operating not only at right-back, but also further forward on the right side of midfield.