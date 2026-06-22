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Djed Spence has hailed England boss Thomas Tuchel as an ‘elite manager’ and revealed he has a great relationship with the German tactician.

Spence helped Tottenham Hotspur survive in the Premier League in the recent campaign and despite being part of Spurs’ season of struggle, he still managed to get a place in the England squad for the World Cup.

The defender did not start in England’s opener against Croatia, but Tuchel did bring him on off the bench with ten minutes of the game, which the Three Lions won 4-2, to go.

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Spence will be looking for more involvement as the tournament unfolds and is a firm fan of Tuchel.

The Tottenham defender feels Tuchel is an elite manager and has high standards on the training ground.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “He’s an elite manager – he demands the highest quality from his players, and we want to give the highest quality back.

“So it is very normal in training sessions, to be honest.”

The Tottenham star explained that he has a good relationship with Tuchel, who gives him messages and advice about what he needs to do.

Opponents Date Croatia (won 4-2) 17/06 Ghana 23/06 Panama 27/06 England’s group stage games

“I’ve got a good relationship with him.

“He talks to me sometimes before training, after training – reminds me of what I need to do, my minutes, and what qualities I possess.

“He’s a great manager.”

England are due to go up against Ghana next at the World Cup and Spence will be hoping he can get the vote from Tuchel to start the game.

At club level, Roberto De Zerbi will want to see Spence come back fit and well from the tournament, with the defender expected to kick on in north London next season.

He will find a new full-back in north London when he returns, with Andrew Robertson having completed a free transfer switch to Spurs.

Tottenham have also added in central defence, with Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke both in through the door at N17.