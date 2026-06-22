George Wood/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have already placed the first phone calls to kick off attempts to bring Cody Gakpo to north London, with Liverpool still hoping to ‘unleash an auction’ for the Dutchman.

Spurs have hit the transfer window running, with Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke signed up.

They are chasing midfield reinforcements, with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes appearing to be top targets.

A bid has already been lodged with Newcastle United for Tonali, which was rejected, while Spurs are working on agreeing personal terms with Fernandes before approaching West Ham United.

It emerged at the start of June that Tottenham are interested in Gakpo, who is suggested to be unsettled at Anfield.

Spurs have already stepped up the chase for the attacker and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, ‘the first phone calls have already been made’ in an effort to land Gakpo.

Liverpool for their part want to earn the maximum possible price from selling Gakpo and are looking to see him shine in the World Cup to ‘unleash an auction’ between several sides.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Andoni Iraola’s men could be set to splash upwards of £100m on the signature of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

Victor Munoz has already arrived at Anfield, with the Reds triggering his release clause, and seeing off competition from Newcastle United.

Spurs would be expected to deploy Gakpo as an attacker on the left-flank in De Zerbi’s system in north London.

He has shone in that role under Ronald Koeman for the Netherlands and De Zerbi looks convinced that form can translate.

Gakpo lost a key fan on Merseyside when Liverpool decided to sack Arne Slot at the end of the season.

He will though find backers in north London, where Netherlands team-mates Micky van de Ven, Xavi Simons and Van Hecke are on the books.

Gakpo hailed Van de Ven as the fastest player in the Premier League in 2024.

Liverpool landed the 27-year-old from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in the 2023 winter transfer window.