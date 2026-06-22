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Tottenham Hotspur target Joao Palhinha ‘does not intend to drag out’ a decision on his future and has ‘instructed his representatives’ to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Palhinha played a key role at the business end of the recent season as he helped Tottenham to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi wants to sign him on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich, but the north London side are not willing to pay the option to buy price.

Talks have been taking place on the basis of a lower fee, however Tottenham have been facing strong competition from Sporting Lisbon.

There have been conflicting claims about where Palhinha wants to go, but it appears the midfielder’s current desire is to get his future resolved quickly.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Palhinha ‘does not intend to drag out’ the process over where he will play his football next season.

He ‘has already instructed his representatives’ that he wants his future resolved ‘as quickly as possible’.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Bayern Munich are demanding a minimum fee of €25m for the midfielder, which has led to talks with Sporting Lisbon making no progress.

Tottenham have been busy elsewhere, with three defenders signed in the shape of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

They are chasing Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, while links with a host of other players across Europe persist.

Palhinha did not secure a place in Portugal’s World Cup squad, meaning he is totally free to focus on having his future resolved in the coming weeks.

Bayern Munich have already made clear that the midfielder is not part of their plans for next season and they want to offload him.

At present though it seems there is no appetite in Bavaria to do a cut-price deal just to get Palhinha off the books.

That stance could potentially change if the weeks go by without any club reaching an agreement to sign the Portuguese.