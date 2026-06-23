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Bristol City have agreed a fee to sign Blackburn Rovers target Sam Greenwood from Polish side Pogon Szczecin.

Greenwood arrived at Leeds United in 2020 and went on to make 35 appearances for the Whites across all competitions.

During his time with the Peacocks, the Englishman had two separate spells away from the club on loan before eventually departing on a permanent basis following the expiry of his contract last summer.

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The 24-year-old earned praise from Daniel Farke for his set-piece quality, while former Championship star Adrian Clarke also previously highlighted the talent Greenwood possesses.

Seeking to reignite his career, Greenwood joined Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin last summer in search of a fresh opportunity.

The move proved beneficial, with the attacking midfielder becoming a regular feature and making 22 appearances across all competitions while contributing five goal involvements.

Those displays have now paved the way for a return to England after attracting fresh interest from the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers have been chasing Greenwood, but it is Bristol City who have agreed a fee.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Bristol City have agreed a deal to sign Greenwood from Pogon Szczecin in a package worth £2m plus add-ons.

The Englishman already boasts 76 Championship appearances to his name, adding a valuable layer of experience for the Robins.

Greenwood can also call upon 25 Premier League appearances, further underlining the level of experience he brings to the pitch.

As Bristol City usher in a new era under Michael Skubala, Greenwood could be poised to become the first arrival of his reign at Ashton Gate.

The Robins already have an established attacking midfielder in Scott Twine, but Greenwood’s versatility would allow him to operate across multiple roles in the frontline, potentially giving them a different attacking dimension.

Blackburn Rovers could yet respond though and attempt to match the bid put on the table by Bristol City.