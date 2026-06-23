Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Brazilian outfit Flamengo have ‘rejected’ Aston Villa‘s initial bid for former Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal, though negotiations between the two clubs continue.

The Tottenham flop has emerged as a surprising target for Unai Emery’s team, amidst uncertainty regarding the future of Andres Garcia.

Spanish side Valencia have spoken to the Aston Villa man, who is also wanted by Elche, though they are yet to make an offer for him.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Emery is preparing his side for a campaign of Champions League football and is keen to strengthen over the course of the summer window.

That hunt has led him to a player with Premier League experience in the shape of former Tottenham man Emerson.

An initial bid of €9m, which is similar to the sum Flamengo paid to sign him last summer from AC Milan, has already gone in for the 27-year-old.

However, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, the offer has been ‘rejected’ by Flamengo, however that is not the end of the story.

Aston Villa are continuing to hold talks with Flamengo to try to reach an agreement and bring Emerson back to the Premier League.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Emerson could prove to be a gamble for Emery, given his previous struggles in the Premier League with Tottenham though.

Following AC Milan’s investment in the Brazilian, legendary manager Fabio Capello insisted that he would not have signed the right-back from Tottenham as the Brazilian did not improve the Rossoneri’s level.

Emerson was keen to return to the Premier League before he joined Flamengo and was looked at by both Fulham and Everton.

The defender regularly came in for criticism when he played for Tottenham and his partnership with Davinson Sanchez came under particular fire.

Even early on there were signs that Tottenham might not have landed the top defender they thought they were getting, with Barcelona stunned at how much Spurs paid them for him.

Emery must believe he can get better performances out of Emerson and on a more consistent basis than he delivered at Spurs.

Now all eyes are on whether Aston Villa can reach an agreement for the Brazilian defender.